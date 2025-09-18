Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.68 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

