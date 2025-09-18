Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $3,713,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.25.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.0%

CASY opened at $555.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.42 and a 1-year high of $571.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

