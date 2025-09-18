Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $433.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.91 and its 200 day moving average is $505.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

