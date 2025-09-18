Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $135,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $308.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.43. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $624.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.