Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.46. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,313,572 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 35.5% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,387,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 887,355 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $117,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

