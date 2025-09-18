HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $417.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 4,607.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,039 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 641,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 550,706 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,522,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

