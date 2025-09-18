HC Wainwright Raises Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $20.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.82% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

