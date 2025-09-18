Head-To-Head Analysis: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) versus Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 82.7% of Smith Douglas Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 1.43% 1.74% 1.38% Anywhere Real Estate -1.87% -4.57% -1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Anywhere Real Estate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $1.01 billion 0.94 $16.07 million $1.59 11.66 Anywhere Real Estate $5.69 billion 0.14 -$128.00 million ($0.98) -7.29

Smith Douglas Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anywhere Real Estate. Anywhere Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Douglas Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Anywhere Real Estate 1 1 0 0 1.50

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 44.02%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes beats Anywhere Real Estate on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes global relocation services under Cartus brand name; and lead generation activities. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction joint venture. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.