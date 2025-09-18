Head to Head Survey: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) & Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of American Superconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of American Superconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Allient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Profitability

This table compares American Superconductor and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor 6.00% 9.35% 6.20% Allient 2.75% 9.97% 4.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allient 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Superconductor and Allient, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Superconductor presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.79%. Allient has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.68%. Given Allient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allient is more favorable than American Superconductor.

Risk and Volatility

American Superconductor has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Superconductor and Allient”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $254.89 million 10.72 $6.03 million $0.39 155.10 Allient $529.97 million 1.47 $13.17 million $0.86 53.33

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor. Allient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Superconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; D-VAR systems used for controlling power flow and voltage in the AC transmission system; actiVAR system, a fast-switching medium-voltage reactive compensation solution; armorVAR system installed for reactive compensation, power factor correction, loss reduction, utility bill savings, and mitigation of common power quality concerns related to power converter-based generation and load devices; and D-VAR volt var optimization (VVO) that serves the distribution power grid market. This segment also offers ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship’s magnetic signature; and ON board power delivery systems, power generation systems, and propulsion systems; and transformers and rectifiers systems. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It also supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, engineered designs, and support services; and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment’s design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 megawatts and higher. American Superconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.