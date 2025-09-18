Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hennes & Mauritz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hennes & Mauritz has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.11 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

