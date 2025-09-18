Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
HNNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hennes & Mauritz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on HNNMY
Hennes & Mauritz Stock Performance
Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.11 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Hennes & Mauritz
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hennes & Mauritz
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.