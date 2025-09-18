Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $190.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,563,056. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.