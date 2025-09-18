Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Receives $28.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective on the stock.

HSAI opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.18. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.98 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hesai Group by 2,015.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,736,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,951,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

