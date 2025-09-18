High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) vs. INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) Financial Contrast

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) and INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and INLIF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $381.22 million 0.82 -$3.19 million ($0.08) -44.63 INLIF $15.80 million 0.77 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

INLIF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than High Tide.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for High Tide and INLIF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 1 1 3.50 INLIF 0 0 0 0 0.00

High Tide currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than INLIF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and INLIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -1.66% -6.50% -3.84% INLIF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

High Tide beats INLIF on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About INLIF

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

