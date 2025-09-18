Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $266.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.59. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

