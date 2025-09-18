Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

