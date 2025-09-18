Humana Inc. $HUM Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE HUM opened at $269.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.45 and its 200-day moving average is $257.38. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $324.38.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.