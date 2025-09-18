Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 50.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,497.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 268,933 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $220,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 422,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

