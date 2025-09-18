Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Stake Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,567,000 after buying an additional 1,188,542 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

HBAN opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

