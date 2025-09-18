i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) vs. Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Head to Head Contrast

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gold Royalty and i-80 Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $12.38 million 50.14 -$26.76 million ($0.01) -364.00 i-80 Gold $76.62 million 9.74 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -3.15

Gold Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i-80 Gold. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Royalty and i-80 Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 5 0 3.00 i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.64, suggesting a potential upside of 27.40%. i-80 Gold has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.97%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Gold Royalty.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Gold Royalty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.