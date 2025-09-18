iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.9167.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHRT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of IHRT opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $430.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.87. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 9.68%.The firm had revenue of $933.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.35 million. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $257,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,684.40. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 789,170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 532,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 412,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

