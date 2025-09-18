Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.08 and traded as low as $17.76. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 137 shares trading hands.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.05.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

