Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.60. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.