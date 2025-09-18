Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.