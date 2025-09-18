Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 768 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,711,000 after acquiring an additional 432,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,147,000 after purchasing an additional 525,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,595,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after buying an additional 979,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $182,926,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.76 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

