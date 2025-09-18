Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,253.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 745,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 690,724 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

