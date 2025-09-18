Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after buying an additional 3,535,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 641,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,276,000 after buying an additional 555,195 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 634.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 616,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 532,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.4%

HAIN stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The company had revenue of $363.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

