Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 23,208.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUBM opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.PubMatic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $361,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,914 shares of company stock worth $4,292,813. Company insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

