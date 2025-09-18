Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in The Chemours Company $CC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 73.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 170.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Chemours by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Up 0.5%

CC opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.14% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Denise Dignam purchased 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,044.76. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

