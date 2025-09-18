Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. $CDXS

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $3,358,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 109.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 314,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,812,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 283,760 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Codexis by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 568,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,070,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 209,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.54. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 105.83% and a negative net margin of 113.67%.The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDXS

Codexis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.