Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

