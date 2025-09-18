Inspire Investing LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.05. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Campbell’s

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.