Inspire Investing LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Reliance by 42.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,052,000 after purchasing an additional 305,620 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,104,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,892 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $144,089,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $288.48 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.