Inspire Investing LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth $274,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,318,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,235,000 after purchasing an additional 472,861 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $262.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.57. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.