Inspire Investing LLC Has $315,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5%

WEC stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

