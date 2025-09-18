Inspire Investing LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $154.48 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

