Inspire Investing LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 343,793 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 148,925 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Fox Factory Stock Down 3.6%

FOXF opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

