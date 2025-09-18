Inspire Investing LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Kadant Inc $KAI

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 736.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the sale, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kadant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

Kadant Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.20 and its 200-day moving average is $325.24. Kadant Inc has a 1 year low of $281.30 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.