Inspire Investing LLC Has $342,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.78. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.