Inspire Investing LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 282,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hyster-Yale Price Performance

HY stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $639.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.53. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.90 million. Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.13%.

Hyster-Yale Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.