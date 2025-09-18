Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Research Corporation $NRC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 37.2% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.47. National Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 83.52%. The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

