Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,619 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $384,606,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,334,000 after purchasing an additional 119,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 854,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,205,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.66.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $316.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

