Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 100,995 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Herbalife by 78.0% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 360,659 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Herbalife Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HLF opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Herbalife Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

