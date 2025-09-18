Inspire Investing LLC Sells 14,791 Shares of Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Viasat by 46.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 233.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Viasat Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,991. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

