Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 49.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp (IN) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $711.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.86. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

