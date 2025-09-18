Inspire Investing LLC Sells 408 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ducommun by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ducommun by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ducommun by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.29 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Ducommun



Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

