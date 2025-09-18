Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,102 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $139.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.