Inspire Investing LLC Sells 7,353 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARQT. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,412,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,438 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $37,959.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,907.27. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,221.84. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,955. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

