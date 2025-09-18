Inspire Investing LLC Sells 824 Shares of World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 84,803.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a current ratio of 17.83. World Acceptance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The company has a market cap of $914.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($2.19). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $60,000,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,075.52. The trade was a 89.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $750,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,883. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,559 shares of company stock worth $61,381,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

