Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.77 and traded as high as $66.32. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 6,292 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 156.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 78,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.