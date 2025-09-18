Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Down 0.1%

FXB stock opened at $131.13 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $116.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 578.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

